Retired Blount County school teacher convicted in husband’s 2016 killing

Posted 6:02 am, January 16, 2020, by

Bobbie Green Holaway(Blount County Jail)

BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. – An Alabama woman has been convicted in the fatal 2016 shooting of her husband.

AL.Com reports 63-year-old Bobbie Green Holaway was found guilty of murder in the death of her husband, Jerry Holaway.

Blount County deputies say they found 68-year-old Jerry Holaway dead with gunshot wounds to the face and chest in June 2016. Bobbie Holaway told police her husband was yelling and hitting her, so she shot him.

Prosecutors said at trial that the woman wanted a divorce at the time and was involved with someone else.

Bobbie Holaway faces a minimum of 20 years in prison.

No sentencing date has been set.

