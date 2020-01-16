× Man pleads guilty to abusing children in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A man accused of sexually abusing children pleaded guilty Thursday in a Marshall County courtroom.

Albert Edward Mendel Jr., 65, pleaded guilty to first-degree sodomy and two counts of sexually abusing a child under the age of 12, the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office said. As a result he was sentenced to 30 years for the sodomy charge and 20 years for each sex abuse charge.

Mendel was arrested by Albertville police in May 2019. Prosecutors said he was arrested after two adults came forward and reported he abused them when they were children.

During the investigation, prosecutors said a third victim also came forward.

Mendel is not eligible for any sort of early release due to the nature of the crimes, according to the DA’s office.