Daughter of Malcolm X shares dream of future with Alabama A&M students

NORMAL, Ala. - The daughter of Malcolm X appeared at Alabama A&M University with a message, a message of empowerment she wants students to hear. They heard it at the school's Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on Thursday. Students opened up about Ilyasah Shabazz's message of legacy and freedom.

Shabazz shared the importance of freedom and equality for all people, especially for blacks. She said it is her responsibility to help students understand their identities and history.

"There were some people maybe Malcolm touched that Martin couldn't," said Alabama A&M senior Christopher Daniels. "So with that diversity in leadership, I definitely think it reached the greater masses."

When injustice happens, Shabazz said her hope is that this generation uses their voice to fight it, just like her father and Dr. King.

"Although my father and Dr. King did not always agree on the exact strategies for black liberation they became good friends in the later years of their lives because their fight was one in the same to get that boot off of our necks," said Shabazz.

Junior Sydney Hawkins said, "especially being African American, you have a lot of education stripped from you."

Shabazz once said, "when you educate a young man, you raise a community, when you educate a young woman, you raise a nation." The students at Alabama A&M echoed her words.

"My father came along and said we demand our human rights," Shabazz said. "If we don't don't continue our legacy, what does that say?"

It says there's more learning to do.

"History repeats itself and it's up to the individual to rewrite history," said senior Carlos Owens.

On Monday, Shabazz will join Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., in Atlanta to celebrate the life and memory of Bernice's father on the day named in his honor.