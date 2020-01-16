Census in Decatur is hiring 2,500 people

DECATUR, Ala. – The U.S. Census Bureau Decatur office is hiring 2,500 people in the next 60 days.

The positions available include census takers, recruiting assistants, office staff, and supervisory staff. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a valid Social Security number, and be a U.S. citizen.

The pay is $20.00 to $22.00 an hour.

Hirers say that successful applicants will play a critical role in ensuring everyone in Decatur is accurately counted in 2020.

The Census Bureau wants to ramp up its recruitment efforts to hire up to 500,000 people nationwide.

Responses to the 2020 Census are used by the state, local, and federal officials to determine billions of dollars of funding every year for the next 10 years for critical public services such as hospitals, schools, emergency response services, and road maintenance and construction.