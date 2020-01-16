× Arab landfill accepting storm debris from residents for free until Friday

ARAB, Ala. – Arab residents that suffered from storm damage during Saturday’s storms are welcome to dispose of their debris free of charge this week.

The Arab landfill is accepting storm debris from residents through Friday, Jan. 17.

The landfill is not accepting items such as household garbage, treated wood, or paint in liquid form. If you have questions about acceptable items, call their office at 256-586-2666.

The landfill is located at 1443 Hog Jaw Road. Their normal hours of operation are Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

The landfill will not be open Saturday, Jan. 18. due to the holiday weekend.