Alabama Outdoor Adventurer kicks off 2020 State Park Challenge

(WHNT) – Calling all nature and outdoor enthusiasts!

Alabama Outdoor Adventurer announced they’re doing a photo scavenger hunt as the 2020 State Park Challenge.

The challenge starts on January 16th and ends on July 31st. Participants must visit 15 of 19 Alabama State Parks and post a required photo to their Facebook page.

Each Facebook post must have the name of the park, a description of your visit, and two hashtags: #2020ALStateParksChallenge and #AlabamaOutdoorAdventurer. Posts must be “public” and not “friends only”.

Adventurers are provided a State Park log sheet to complete and keep track of parks visited. Once you’ve completed your 15 of the parks, send a photo of your log sheet to info@alabamaoutdooradventurer.com.

Parks and Photo Challenge locations –

Blue Springs: A Selfie at the Springs Bucks Pocket: The famous tree at the end of the boardwalk. Cathedral Caverns: Anywhere inside the cave or cave entrance. Cheaha: Bald Rock stone sign at the overlook. Chewacla: Selfie at the Waterfall DeSoto: DeSoto Falls Frank Jackson: On the boardwalk going over to the island. Gulf: The Butterfly Garden. Joe Wheeler: The Marina. Lake Guntersville: From the Lodge overlooking the Lake. Lake Lurleen: A Trail marker sign. Lakepoint: From the Lodge looking over Lake Eufaula. Meaher: From the boardwalk looking at Mobile Bay. Monte Sano: Overlook of Huntsville. Oak Mountain: Kings’ Chair or Pevine Falls. Paul Grist: The State Park Sign. Rickwood: From inside the cave or cave sign. Roland Cooper: State Park Sign. Wind Creek: Of the Silo.

Registration for this challenge is $29.99.

Your entry fee includes a T-Shirt, Challenge Button, Alabama Outdoor Adventurer Patch, and Sticker. Alabama Outdoor says $5.00 from the challenge fee will go towards the Alabama State Parks Foundation.

For more information or to enter, click here.