Watch Orbital Flight Test video from Huntsville designed Boeing Starliner capsule

The Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft is back home at the company's Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility, undergoing inspection after its first flight as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, known as the Orbital Flight Test. Starliner launched atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station (CCAFS) in Florida, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. The mission successfully landed two days later on Sunday, Dec. 22, completing an abbreviated test that performed several mission objectives before returning to Earth as the first orbital land touchdown of a human-rated capsule in U.S. history.
The spacecraft is now at Kennedy Space Center where Boeing engineers and technicians are processing and analyzing data from its Orbital Flight Test (OFT), an unpiloted test flight held last month.
Starliner launched from Cape Canaveral on December 20, 2019, and safely landed at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, December 22.
The Starliner is a 21st-century capsule developed for NASA’s Commercial Crew program. The spacecraft will be used to send astronauts and time-sensitive experiments to the ISS for NASA missions.
The Boeing design center in Huntsville provided all the structural design for the Starliner. Additionally, Boeing’s Phantom Works division, which has an operation in Huntsville, provided the power systems for the capsule.