U.S. Space & Rocket Center launches program for low-income families

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Giving your child an educational experience no longer has to come at the expense of providing for your family.

The U.S. Space and Rocket Center recently launched its Museums for All program.

Families receiving food assistance may enter the museum at a discounted rate at $3 per person. In order to qualify for the program, families must present a SNAP Electronic Benefit (EBT) card and personal ID.

Museum operations director Katie Anderson says this program will give everyone access to its resources.

"That isn't just for people who have extra time and extra money and want to come out because sometimes that admission rate is a little high and when you're a family of four, $25 dollars a person is a lot," said Anderson.

The discount does not apply to field trips or birthday parties, movies or presentations in the INTUITIVE® Planetarium or National Geographic Theater. To learn more, visit rocketcenter.com.