Town Madison roads and infrastructure set to be completed before Trash Pandas opening day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - The Trash Pandas opening day is April 15, only 90 days away. While the stadium looks good, there is still a great deal of work to be done around the stadium.

In three months, the stadium will be packed out for the first Trash Pandas baseball game. At first glance, things outside the stadium look bare.

Lead developer Joey Ceci says although the recent rain has held up some projects, they are still on track.

"We've always had built-in an extra month cushion to make sure those projects were done before baseball," said Ceci.

Ceci said 90 days is a long time in the road construction business. So while they still have work to do at Town Madison, all of the roads and infrastructure will be completed by the time the stadium opens.

"The first phase of the interchange will be open. We are going to complete the four lanes of Zierdt Road, that's right here in front of our project. As far as getting people in and out for the stadium, it's going to be ready to go long before march first," said Ceci.

Ceci said Town Madison will take years to complete and will continue to get better with time.

"It's 530 acres so it's always been a project to be done in multiple phases. Sometimes you open up a stadium and everything stays the same, the good news on this one is, it's going to be a great stadium on day one and we are just going to continue to add to it," said Ceci.

Breland Companies has already announced over $400 million worth of projects for Town Madison including living accommodations, restaurants, and retail.

"Now that the roads are complete and the stadium is up, it's time for those folks to get under construction and start building." said Ceci.

Ceci said Madison Mayor Paul Finley will be announcing several new leases coming to Town Madison at the State of the City address on January 31.

The Trash Pandas CEO told WHNT News 19 they are putting the final touches on the stadium and expect it to be completed by the end of the month.