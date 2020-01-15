School Delays for Tuesday, February 11

Man arrested in connection with terroristic threats made against children’s clothing store in Fort Payne

Kevin Pangle (Photo Fort Payne Police Department)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Investigators arrested a man in connection with threats made against a children’s clothing store in Fort Payne in October of 2019.

Fort Payne Police investigators charged Kevin Andy Pangle, 23, of Centre with making terroristic threats on January 14.

A note was found inside The Children’s Place saying a bomb would go off at the business and blow everyone up on October 15, 2019.

Chief Randy Bynum said handwriting samples were collected at The Children’s Place and  Pangle was developed as the lead suspect.

Pangle is in custody in the Dekalb County Detention Center with a bond set at $7500.

