Head-on wreck claims life of Hartselle man

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A two-vehicle wreck on Tuesday evening claimed the life of a Hartselle man.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on U.S. 31 about four miles north of Cullman. Troopers say that Heath Alan Berry, 37, was seriously injured when the 2000 Infinity I30 he was driving crossed the center line and struck a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe head-on.

Officials say Berry was taken to Cullman Regional Hospital when he later died from his injuries.

According to Troopers, the driver of the Tahoe was not injured, however, two passengers in the Tahoe were injured and taken to the hospital

ALEA Troopers are investigating.