A success story for Chris Murdock – Wins $319 for his class at Fayetteville High School

LINCOLN COUNTY, TN. - In the heart of Lincoln County is a teacher who is as comfortable in the classroom as he is on the basketball court.

The first winner of Tools for Teacher 2020 is Chris Murdock. Coach Murdock teaches AP history and basketball at Fayetteville High School.

His fellow faculty members say he is amazing and engaging.



"He does an awesome job. I can’t say enough good things about the man. He is amazing and he takes a personal interest in the kids. He makes his content personally relevant for them which makes it very engaging," said Principal Adam McCormick.

One of Murdock's students, Gabbey Flynt wrote in the nomination.

Gabbey was shocked her nomination was picked.



"For a student to think of me like that and to put me up for an award is pretty cool," said Coach Murdock.

Coach Murdock says "not every lesson is about school sometimes and it’s about life."

He enjoys watching his students succeed and he's keeping track.

"I keep them and collect them. Because when you look back 10 years from now at the kids you keep in your files and man see where they are in their life and I will remember when we talked about it that day or whatever. I just love a good success story," said Murdock.

Murdock was surprised and thrilled to win $319 for his class in Lincoln County.

