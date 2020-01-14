Year-long operation ends with 50 arrests in Franklin County area

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities said they took 50 people to jail Tuesday as the result of a year-long drug warrant operation in the Franklin County area.
Law enforcement agencies from Franklin, Colbert, Marion, Morgan and Lauderdale counties joined with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and other state agencies to conduct the year-long drug investigation, which they called Direct Impact.
Authorities said they were able to get more than 80 grand jury indictments and arrest warrants issued for people in connection with the investigation.
In addition to the arrests connected to the drug distribution investigation, authorities said they took three people into custody who were wanted by other agencies and made six additional drug-related charges.
The following people were arrested in the bust. Authorities said the operation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.
Photo Gallery
Jeffery Baker – Possession of Controlled Substance, Arson, Escape 1st
Joni Baker – Promoting Prison Contraband- Drugs
Jessica Brackin – Probation/Parole Violation – Drug Offenses
Jason Bray – Possession of Controlled Substance x 2, Carrying Brass Knuckles
Brandy Brooks – Chemical Endangerment of Child
Joshua Cameron – Possession of Controlled Substance, Burglary 3rd, Theft 1st
James Coleman – Distribution of Controlled Substance
Tevin Cross – Drug Trafficking, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 1st
Cassie Cummings – Chemical Endangerment of Child
Madison Davis – Chemical Endangerment of Child
Andy Fisher – Distribution of Controlled Substance
Christie Ford – Distribution of Controlled Substance x 2
Payton Fretwell – Possession of Controlled Substance x 4, Attempt to Elude, Resisting Arrest
James Fuller – Possession of Controlled Substance
Huruy Gebrewalde – Distribution of Controlled Substance
Jerry Green – Escape 1st – Drug Offense
Skylar Hall – Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Willie Hamilton – Drug Trafficking
Thomas Hatton – Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Stacy Hester – Possession of Controlled Substance
David Jackson – Distribution of Controlled Substance
Sabrina Johnson – Probation / Parole Violation- Drug Offense
Kimberly Lafine – Possession of Controlled Substance
Axcel Lastra – Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute
Moises Lucas – Possession of Controlled Substance x 2. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Jerry Mcgee – Possession of Controlled Substance
Brooke Michael – Chemical Endangerment of Child
Jeremy Motes – Drug Trafficking, Possession of Controlled Substance
Horace Mullins – Drug Trafficking
Steven Pennington – Distribution of Controlled Substance
Raymond Perez – Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Angela Perrigin – Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Steven Pierce – Distribution of Controlled Substance
David Presley – Possession of Controlled Substance x 2. Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Shane Riddle – Distribution of Controlled Substance
Tamra Smith – Conspiracy to Commit Controlled Substance Crime
Cornelius Spangler – Drug Trafficking, Possession of Marijuana 1st
Peter Steien – Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute
Erica Strickland – Drug Trafficking
Pamela Suggs – Drug Trafficking
Dallas Terry – Conspiracy to Commit Controlled Substance Crime
Robert Terry – Probation/Parole Violation- Drug Offenses
Jason Thomas – Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Silvester Tolentino-Hernandez – Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia
Alysia Uzdil – Chemical Endangerment of Child, Possession of Controlled Substance
Frankie Vandiver – Distribution of Controlled Substance
William Vandiver – Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia x 2
John Whitlock – Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Justin Williams – Chemical Endangerment of Child
Alton Witt – Possession of Controlled Substance