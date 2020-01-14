Significant Flooding and Severe Weather likely this week
Video captures wind damaging Arab dentist office during Saturday’s Storms

Posted 12:07 pm, January 14, 2020, by , Updated at 12:15PM, January 14, 2020

ARAB, Ala. – Security camera footage shared by North Alabama Smiles in Arab shows destruction from Saturday’s storms.

The video shared on Youtube captured the violent wind and pelting rain as utility poles fall and objects fly through the air. The first video shows a utility pole being split in two as sparks fly and wind increases around the dentist’s office.

Additional footage shows a sign knocking the front entrance columns to the ground.

One scene shows a dumpster lifted from the ground before flying away.

