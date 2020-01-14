× Sheriff: 4 dead in Florida home, 1 person in custody

CELEBRATION, Fla. – Sheriff’s officials say they have one person in custody after four people were found dead inside a central Florida home.

The bodies were found Monday in Celebration. Orange County Sheriff Russ Gibson said all parties involved in the investigation are accounted for. He offered few details about the case during a brief news conference.

Deputies were called to the home earlier Monday.

The sheriff didn’t say how the people were killed or what charges the person in custody will face.

A spokesman said their identities won’t be released until autopsies are completed.