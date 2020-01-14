Sheffield Police Department accepting applications for reserve officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — An added layer of security is being introduced to the City of Sheffield. The Sheffield Police Department is currently accepting applications for an officer position—but not in the traditional sense. The department is looking for a reserve officer.

"A reserve officer is an individual interested in law enforcement, whether it be they just want to get involved in the community with the police department, or if they're looking for position as a police officer down the road," said Sergeant Max Dotson.

This is a volunteer position. Reserve officers are able to assist police officers while on patrols or during special events. Applicants must be at least 20 years of age and have a high school diploma or GED. They must have a concealed carry permit from a sheriff in the state of Alabama. They must also meet the fitness requirements in order to complete an obstacle course.

"It's also good to have more police presence," said Sergeant Dotson. "Although their uniforms will be a little bit different, there's still that police presence that doesn't cost the city. It's a fraction of the cost of what it would normally cost to have that same presence."

Applications can be picked up from the Sheffield Police Department Monday through Friday. The deadline to apply for the position is Friday, February 7.