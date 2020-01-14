Scattered heavy storms Wednesday evening

The Storm Prediction Center outlines a very small chance of a ‘severe’ storm on Wednesday: a storm or two with hail that might get up to the size of a quarter and/or a wind gust of 58 mph. These storms will have a similar impact to our summer pop-up storms, NOT what we saw on Saturday. The best chance of a few heavy storms comes Wednesday evening ahead of a cold front.

Locally-heavy downpours Wednesday could drop more than one inch of rain in a few communities, but most of get around 0.25” to 0.75” in all by the time a cold front passes Wednesday night.

Timing? Scattered storms move from west to east ahead of a cold front Wednesday evening between sunset and around 1 AM Thursday.

It cools down for Thursday and Friday, but we do see more rain ahead of a BIG cold snap soon!

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson’s Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt

Meteorologist Alex Puckett

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/meteorologistalexpuckett

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/puckettwx