Significant Flooding and Severe Weather likely this week
School Delays for Tuesday, February 11

Scattered heavy storms Wednesday evening

Posted 5:24 pm, January 14, 2020, by and , Updated at 03:30PM, January 15, 2020

The Storm Prediction Center outlines a very small chance of a ‘severe’ storm on Wednesday: a storm or two with hail that might get up to the size of a quarter and/or a wind gust of 58 mph. These storms will have a similar impact to our summer pop-up stormsNOT what we saw on Saturday.  The best chance of a few heavy storms comes Wednesday evening ahead of a cold front.

Locally-heavy downpours Wednesday could drop more than one inch of rain in a few communities, but most of get around 0.25” to 0.75” in all by the time a cold front passes Wednesday night.

Timing?  Scattered storms move from west to east ahead of a cold front Wednesday evening between sunset and around 1 AM Thursday.

Spotty ‘severe’ storms with gusty winds and hail are possible in these areas; however, not ALL communities will get a heavy storm! There will be space between them in which very little rain falls.

It cools down for Thursday and Friday, but we do see more rain ahead of a BIG cold snap soon!

-Jason
