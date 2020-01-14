× Marshall County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for burglary, sexual contact

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Monday on multiple charges.

Deputies said they went to a house on Shirt Tail Bend Road after a grand jury indicted Edward Lewis Cox.

Cox ran away when he saw deputies, U.S. Marshals, and a K9 from Huntsville Police approach the house, fleeing into some nearby woods.

Law enforcement pursued Cox into the woods; he emerged after law enforcement commanded him to come out and was arrested without further incident.

Cox was taken to the Marshall County Jail, where he was booked in on multiple charges:

Forceful burglary of a house

Burglary

Sexual contact of a minor by forcible compulsion

Resisting arrest

He was being held on $17,500 bond.