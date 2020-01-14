Limestone County School Board announces five superintendent finalists

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - The Limestone County School Board announced five finalists for the open position of superintendent Tuesday night.

"Tonight was kind of the culmination of the search and the group we hired," said Chairman Bret McGill. "The Alabama Association of School Boards presented us with five candidates. for us to interview over the next two, three weeks."

The finalists are:

Follow the links for more information about each finalist.

James Cantrell currently serves as the Director of Operations at Dade County Schools in Georgia. Alan Miller is a department head at Auburn University in Montgomery. Carlos Nelson serves as Deputy Superintendent at the Sheffield City School Board. Charles Shearouse currently serves as the Superintendent of Effingham County Schools in Georgia. Tim Tubbs is the Assistant Superintendent of Lauderdale County Schools.

Former superintendent Tom Sisk accepted a new job in east Tennessee in 2019. Mike Owens has served as interim superintendent since Sisk's departure.

A superintendent is expected to be named at the school board meeting on February 18.