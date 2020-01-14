Power restored after Tuesday morning outage in Madison County

Significant Flooding and Severe Weather likely this week
January 14, 2020

UPDATE: HU said power was restored by 6:20 a.m.

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities crews were called to a power outage Tuesday morning.

At 5:20 a.m., HU said customers from Highway 72 south to Hampton Cove and Highway 431 east to Rock Cut Road were affected.

The area encompasses parts of South Huntsville and Gurley.

Crews were working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. The cause wasn’t known, but HU stated it was likely related to thunderstorms passing through the area.

