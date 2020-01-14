BBB says to protect yourself by using credit cards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Portrait Innovations, a professional photography studio, closed its doors without any explanation, leaving customers without photos in their hands or money in their wallets. The Better Business Bureau says the loss of money could have been avoided.

Julia Cherry with the BBB says many businesses seem to be closing their doors more frequently due to the increase in online shopping.

"Because of them transitioning to online and not in-person, we're seeing that consumers have gift cards or are experiencing closures in their area and are not able to go visit those stores," says Cherry.

She added there is one thing customers can do to help themselves avoid losing money.

"One thing that you can do to ensure that you may be able to get your money back is to use a credit card. This is to make sure that you are covered and that you can get your money back if anything were to happen."

Cherry says by using a credit card, you're protecting yourself and your wallet because you can dispute the charge, and the likelihood of a refund is much higher than another payment method.

"They certainly are not required to get your money back to you," says Cherry. "However, we have noticed that they are much more willing and able to give you your money back as opposed to if you pay with a debit card, cash, or check."

Her number one piece of advice for all customers: Always pay with a credit card, so you're safeguarding yourself and can get that money back if you have any problems.

If you were charged for something you canceled or ordered something that never arrived, you can dispute the charges by contacting your credit card company and explaining the situation.