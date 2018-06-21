Wreck on I-65 in Cullman County causes delays

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities say I-65 northbound at the Gov. Guy Hunt Rest Stop in Cullman County will remain closed for an undetermined period of time following a wreck.

Traffic Advisory: Cullman County I65 N at the 301 MM. State Troopers and ALDOT are attempting to clear a commercial vehicle crash involving recycled metal. The interstate is closed along with the overpass. Traffic is being diverted at exit 291. There are no reported injuries. pic.twitter.com/cs2oKWZ71R — Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) June 21, 2018

Crews are continuing to remove debris. The Alabama Department of Transportation has performed initial examinations, but a more in-depth inspection will be necessary to ensure the integrity of the structure and determine what repairs may be necessary.

Authorities say the official detour for northbound traffic is Exit 291 to Alabama 91 northbound to U.S. 31 northbound in Hanceville to U.S. 278 westbound in Cullman to I-65 northbound at Exit 308.

No injuries have been reported.