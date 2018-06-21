School bus from Tanner Elementary school involved in minor wreck, no injuries reported

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – An official with the Limestone County Schools system tells us some of their students were involved in a bus wreck today while on a field trip to the Birmingham Zoo. Karen Tucker, the school system spokesperson, tells us no one was hurt in the wreck.

The children are with the Tanner Elementary School 21st Century Program.

The wreck happened roughly 30 miles north of Birmingham. A viewer who saw the wreck tells us a Jeep Wrangler hit one of the buses in the rear.

Tucker says 22 students and 3 faculty members were on the bus. She says the students will continue on their field trip as planned.