Police: Search continues for Tuscaloosa man last seen July 2004

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office asks for information on the disappearance of a county resident last seen 14 years ago in Jefferson County.

Herman Matthew “Matt” Gamble, of Highway 216, was last seen at the Green Lantern Bar located on Old Tuscaloosa Highway on July 21, 2004.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690 , Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 205-752-0616, or visit their website at http://www.tcsoal.org – use the HELP SOLVE CRIME tab at the top of the page.