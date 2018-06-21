Muscle Shoals police on the hunt for theft suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – Police officers across the valley warn residents to protect your belongings by locking your vehicle. Several residents in Muscle Shoals learned the hard way why that warning is given out.

It’s a single picture, but hopefully, it is good enough to identify this woman. Muscle Shoals police say she recently made her way through a neighborhood checking for unlocked vehicles. This is a surveillance picture from outside one of the homes.

Investigators say she found several vehicles unlocked and took the contents from inside. It is also believed she is responsible for stealing one of the unlocked cars; it was later located in Sheffield.

Russellville police have a fresh face for tonight’s most wanted. Elbert Donald Taylor Jr. has arrest warrants for burglary and theft of property.

Russellville police are still looking for these two.

Preston Tatum has arrest warrants for burglary and theft of property. Sara Jean Pounders has an outstanding arrest warrant for theft of services.

Pick up your phone now and contact the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line with any information you might have to bring these people to justice. You can call or text your tips in.

To speak with an operator, dial (256)386-8685. You can send a tip via detailed text message to 274637 (CRIMES). Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers Facebook page.