Man charged with first-degree rape in Athens, accused of years of sexual abuse

ATHENS, Ala. — Athens police arrested and charged a man with multiple sexual abuse charges Thursday.

Late Wednesday night, the police received a call about a teenage girl that had been sexually assaulted. On Thursday, the victim told authorities Uriel Valadarez had been doing inappropriate sexual acts to her since she was 8 years old.

Valladarez was charged with first-degree rape and multiple other sexual abuse-related charges.

He was booked Wednesday night at the police department and transferred to the county jail.