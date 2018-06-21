Food held at improper temperatures in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Below you will find the violations along with the health inspector’s notes and response from spokespeople from the restaurants. All critical violations were resolved in under a week.

Madison County

Moe’s Original Bar-B-Que

445 Providence M Huntsville, AL 35806

Score: 84

Violations:

‘Wire baskets frayed. COS (corrected on site). Mgr(manager) removed.’

‘Establishment using dish machine with no concentration of sanitizer. COS. Mgr repaired the machine.’ Note: The manager said the machine was not broken as the word ‘repaired’ may indicate.

‘Ice machine dirty.’ ‘Follow up. Ice machine was cleaned.’

‘Fish 51F, chicken 54F-68F, Cheese 46F, broccoli salad 49F.’ ‘Follow up. Chicken relocated to WIC (walk-in-cooler) – 40F, Fish 41F, Mixed broccoli 40F, Chicken 40F.’



The manager who says they now have a new cooler and he assured WHNT News 19 they prepare their food fresh every day.

Fuji Japanese Cuisine

2246 Winchester Rd. Huntsville, AL 35811

Score: 83

‘Raw shrimp at 72F, all items in two coolers 44F- 48F.’ Follow Up: ‘Shrimp 40F.’

‘Dates not labeled on sushi fish, log not kept January – May’ Follow-up. Timed sushi log for the rice kept as of 6/15/18.

‘Several dirty knives and plates’ ‘Follow-up. No dirty dishes in storage.’



The owner/manager says the shrimp was about to be cooked and was only out for a few minutes. He says his fish is always fresh and changes out his sushi rice every four hours.

Hardee’s # 5658

11909 Hwy 231/43 N Meridianville, AL 35759

Score: 83

‘Chicken patties being held at 94F.’ The required temperature is 135F according to the health department* ‘Follow-up. Chicken patty 147F.’

‘Grease was found dripping from the barrel onto the ground.’ ‘Follow-up. Grease was cleaned by management.’



Franklin County

Clean Plate Winner:

Los Primos

105 Marion St Russellville, AL 35653

Score: 100