× Auburn Athletics extends head baseball coach’s contract through the 2024 season

AUBURN, Ala. – Director of Auburn Athletics, Allen Greene, announces they have extended the contract of Head Baseball Coach Butch Thompson through the 2024 season.

In his third year, Thompson led the program to its first NCAA Super Regional appearance in 19 years.

“Butch is the epitome of an Auburn man,” Greene said. “He cares deeply about the young men in his program and the Auburn community at large. The recent successes of Auburn Baseball over the past few years indicate that Coach Thompson is one of the best skippers in the country, and we’re fortunate to have him. I’m excited to lock arms with Butch as he continues to build a program that galvanizes the Auburn fan base and captures national acclaim.”

Thompson started his tenure in October 2015. He has posted 103 wins in three seasons and carried the program to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time in 15 years.

Thompson has had 17 players drafted in the MLB, including pitcher Casey Mize, the No. 1 overall pick in 2018.

“Auburn is a special place for my family and me,” Thompson said. “I’m very fortunate to have a great group of young men to lead, a tremendous staff and a great fan base and community that support our program. I’m proud of the accomplishments we have made on and off the field, yet there is still much work to be done. I’m appreciative and thankful for the commitment and support from Dr. Steven Leath and Allen Greene and blessed to have the opportunity to lead the Auburn baseball program every day.”

Under Thompson’s leadership, Auburn has had 37 players named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll and over 30 that have received their degrees.