4th annual Mircrowave Dave Day to take place this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The 4th annual Microwave Dave Day will take place Sunday, June 24 in downtown Huntsville on Washington Street.

The festival will run from 3 p.m. - 9 p.m. on two stages with nine local bands performing.

Washington Street Main Stage

3:15-4:00 - Grissom Jazz Band

4:15-5:00 - The Hot Tater Boys

5:15-6:00 - Quantaphonics

6:15-7:00 - World Famous Snakedoctors

7:15-8:00 - Huntsville All Star Jam

8:15-9:00 - Microwave Dave and the Nukes

Humphreys Patio Stage

3:30-4:15 - Kat Elizabeth - solo

4:30-5:15 - Winslow Davis Band

5:30-6:15 - Lamont Landers Band

The main stage will open at 2 p.m. A suggested donation of $10 will be accepted at the gate to support the Microwave Dave Music Education Foundation.

Smoking or vaping is not allowed inside the festival. Pet owners are asked to keep their pets on a leash.

