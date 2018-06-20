“We’ve never had a case of this much heroin at one time” – Arab officers make heroin trafficking arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAB, Ala. -- Officers with the Arab Police Department arrested a man and charged him with trafficking heroin, and they say it's the most they've ever seen.

It all started when a call came into dispatch at the Arab Police Department about a broken down car near U.S. Highway 231. Officers got there and a woman got out of the car. "Talking to the female, they saw a syringe in plain view inside the vehicle," said Assistant Chief Shane Washburn.

Officers searched the vehicle and Washburn said they noticed Amanda Harder putting something in her mouth. "Tried to put a plastic a plastic baggie into her mouth. Officers were able to get that from her and that baggie actually tested positive for methamphetamine," Washburn added.

After that, officers found Tim Couch, who was looking for gas. Officers say he consented to a search. "During that search officers found methamphetamine and heroin and also a needle on his person," Washburn said, "11.7 grams of heroin and about 3.8 grams of methamphetamine."

"Personally, I've not seen this much heroin in our city yet. This is probably the biggest heroin arrest we've made so far in Arab."

Officers there are starting to see the drug more and more, but this hit a record. "We've had a few cases in the past. We've never had a case of this magnitude, of this much heroin at one time," Washburn said.

Couch is a habitual offender, and now he's facing charges for possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and trafficking. Harder is facing charges for possession of meth, drug paraphernalia, and promoting prison contraband.

Officers think the heroin was laced with Fentanyl, but it will have to be tested.