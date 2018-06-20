Vigil will go on as scheduled in Huntsville in protest of family separation at the US border

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A vigil in Huntsville for Thursday from 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Big Spring Park will go on as planned despite President Donald Trump's recent decision to reverse the policy of family separation at the border when migrants are found trying to cross illegally.

The President signed an executive order to stop the separation on Wednesday. But Indivisible (5th District North Alabama) is still planning to hold a vigil in protest of the policy and how it affects migrant families.

"It's unacceptable. It doesn't represent who we are as America or as Americans," Cindy Allen, Indivisible volunteer, said of the separation. "I think this is an issue that hits a nerve with most Americans. I think we've seen from the response to it, that it does. I think this is just simply where we have to draw the line."

"I can't help but look at these children and imagine if this was my kid," said Monica Evans, organizer.

Evans and Allen say despite the President's recent move, they believe there is still cause for concern. The vigil will only slightly shift its focus Thursday, with emphasis placed on reunification efforts.

"We're excited about the order that Trump signed today, but this is an issue that we will continue to focus on and raise awareness of until the children that have been separated are reunited," said Allen.

An event page for the vigil reads:

"Please join us in solidarity with immigrants as we hold a candlelight vigil to recognize those scared, innocent children currently being held captive by our government. We encourage those of you who have children to bring them. If you or your friends are immigrants, please come, make yourselves at home with us, and make your voice heard."

"We have about three speakers that will be there. There will be some songs and basically just a candle lighting," Evans said.

She added that Indivisible is all about empowering people to reach out to their representation. She wants to encourage those steps with this event too.

"We're a nonpartisan grassroots group, and basically what we do is we move people to act to call our congressmen, to call all of our representatives, to express opinions on different issues," said Evans. "They can call [Rep.] Mo Brooks. They can call [Sen.] Doug Jones. They can call Senator Shelby." She added, "Our representatives need to keep hearing from us to know what is important to us. They are supposed to represent the voice of their constituency."

As the immigration situation continues to evolve, the group planning to come to Big Spring Park is ready to take a stand for what they believe in.

"We're still hoping for a great turnout," said Allen.

As of this article's publishing, 129 people are listed as "going" to the event.