Shooter missing after 4 shot on Lee Drive in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Police are searching for a person they say shot at four people at a home in northwest Huntsville.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Lee Drive, just north of Holmes Avenue.

A first responder tells us two men and two women were hit. Three of them were taken to Huntsville Hospital, one of which had serious injuries. The other two had minor injuries.

Huntsville Police blocked Lee Drive as they worked the scene.

They are still looking for a shooter.