Morning fire destroys mobile home on Hasting Drive

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in Madison County. It happened just before 5 a.m. Wednesday on Hasting Drive, across from Highway 72 and Ryland Pike.

WHNT’s Jeff Gray says neighbors noticed the fire. He says a female neighbor found it suspicious the home caught fire due to its vacancy the past three months. She tells him workers were out yesterday trying to dismantle the mobile home.

No injuries have been reported.