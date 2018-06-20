Gospel’s Gold City set to perform in Gadsden this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GADSDEN, Ala. -- Local Southern gospel group Gold City is set to perform two nights as part of a 'Heritage of Gold Weekend' at The Church at Wills Creek.

The acclaimed gospel group will unite members from different eras to perform on Friday, June 22 and Saturday, June 23.

Event organizers say proceeds from the event will help support missions through, 'Words of Truth Teaching Ministries,' by sending missionaries to Uganda and other parts of the world.

Though many members have come and gone, Gold City has been performing steadily for almost 40 years since its founding in 1980. This concert is the only time this year that audiences will be able to see two eras of Gold City come together for one show.

Friday night will feature the Mark Trammell Quartet, Gold City, Tim Riley, Jay Parrack and Vocal Event and Wilburn. The second half of the show on Friday will feature an exclusive performance combining two generations of Gold City, with Parrack, Wilburn, Riley and Trammell.

Saturday's lineup features Ivan Parker, the LeFevre Quartet, Gold City, Parrack, Wilburn, Riley and emcee Dennis Swanberg.

Tickets for 'Ring of Gold' reserved seating cost $35 per night or $55 for both nights. General admission will be $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

The Church at Wills Creek is located on 2730 Wills Creek Road in Gadsden. Tickets can be purchased at local church offices during regular hours, by calling 256-459-4769, or online here.