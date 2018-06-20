Committee ready to help residents still dealing with storm aftermath, seeking volunteers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - Many residents remain displaced eleven weeks after the April 3 storm. Multiple homes are still condemned, and some people still live in hotels.

A group of concerned citizens is trying to reach residents still in need; and they're also seeking volunteers.

"We're a local group trying to help people recover from a terrible thing," said Wade Dinsmore, co-chair of the Decatur-Morgan Longterm Recovery Committee.

Monday, June 25, the DMLTRC is hosting a "Bring Your Own Lunch" Training from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the United Way of Morgan County, 115 1st Ave NE.

If you were victimized by the storm and are still living with the aftermath, you can contact the DMLTRC at 256-260-4910 or email decaturmorganltrc@gmail.com.

Dinsmore says there are still trees on homes, torn up roofs, and many residents that remain displaced or stripped of normalcy.

"It's quality of life for some people," he explained. "We have handicapped people that have lost their wheelchair ramps."

He emphasizes this is a long-term recovery. The DMLTRC helps with everything from relocation expenses, coordinating nonprofit assistance, and restoring basic services.

The storm affected nearly 300 homes and families.

"We're trying to get people back where they have a roof over their head and four walls around them," said Dinsmore.

He thanks the Decatur City Council, Mayor Tab Bowling, as well as the multiple nonprofits and volunteers that have assisted for their ongoing support.