Three companies to hold upcoming job fairs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Three Huntsville companies are searching for people with different skill sets this summer.

Remington Arms Company, Mesker Doors and Torch Technologies will host their own job fairs in June and July.

Below are the following details:

JUNE:

Who: Remington

When: Thursday, June 21, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: 1816 Remington Trail SW (follow the signs on Wall Triana Highway)

Why: Hiring for CNC Mill & Lathe Operators

_____________________________________

Who: Torch Technologies

When: Thursday, June 28, 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Freedom Center, 4090 South Memorial Parkway, Huntsville, AL

Why: Seeking individuals with technical degrees and 5+ years of relevant experience in the fields of the following: Engineering (all disciplines), IT, Math, Physics, Software Development, System Analysis, Cyber Security, and Computer Science to fill several current openings. All current positions require U.S. citizenship.

Hiring locations include Huntsville, as well as any of our other current hiring locations: Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. Hiring managers will be available at the event for pre-screening interviews. Registration is encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.

JULY:

WHO: Mesker Door

WHEN: Tuesday, July 10, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE: Huntsville Career Center, 2535 Sparkman Drive NW, Huntsville, AL 35810

WHY: Hiring experienced machine operator (Manufacturing) | Assembly Line Worker (Manufacturing) | Welder (Manufacturing) | Material Handler (Manufacturing & Warehouse), come professionally dressed with copies of your resume.

Established in 1864, Mesker Door offers the pinnacle of innovation, craftsmanship and quality for hollow metal doors and frames.