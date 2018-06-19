New workforce training for high demand jobs comes to Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE Ala. -- A new vocational training program is opening up, to provide workforce training for high demand jobs here in the Tennessee Valley. So far, organizers say they have 100% job placement of those who have finished the program.

The new KTECH labs offer training in mechatronics, robotics, and soldering. Now, KTECH was originally started to provide skills training to children leaving the foster system, but now they've offered up their programs and certifications to the public.

"Between 75 and 80 percent of members of the juvenile justice system or prison system are foster children," said Lee Marshall, the Founder, and CEO of Kids to Love. "KTECH was originally birthed to give those young people skill sets to enter the workforce, instead of going to prison."

KTECH started with a mechatronics program in 2016. So far 32 students have graduated the program that teaches a blend of electrical, mechanical, computer, and systems engineering among other things.

"Not only have they prepared me, they've also helped me get my job," said Carlile McCoy, a KTECH graduate. "They just helped me get to a place where I can put myself through college. I can't speak enough praises for them."

They are now introducing a soldering program, and a robotics program. It will train students on robots used throughout the industry and will be used at the Toyota/Mazda plant scheduled to open in 2021.

"Workforce development in this area is critical. It's a shortage that we're gonna have, so this type of vocational training, that gives somebody an immediate job is critical," said Madison Mayor Paul Finely.

Those 18 and older, are welcome to apply to the KTECH courses. The courses range from 16 hours to six months. At the end of which KTECH pledges to connect students with jobs.