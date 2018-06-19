× Homicide investigation underway after three found dead on Knollbrook Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police are investigating the deaths of three people on Knollbrook Drive in northwest Huntsville.

Authorities received a call around 3:30 p.m. that someone had discovered two deceased individuals at the home. When police arrived, they discovered a third person was dead as well.

Lt. Michael Johnson confirms that the deaths are suspicious and a homicide investigation is underway. Huntsville Police Department’s Violent Crime Task Force and Homicide Unit are both at the scene.

At this time, the individuals’ identities have not been released.

We have a crew at the scene working to gather more information.