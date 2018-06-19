× Birmingham first responders rescue 4-year-old from hot car

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – First responders helped a 4-year-old who had been accidentally left in a hot, locked vehicle in Birmingham on Tuesday.

AL.com reports that police and firefighters were called to a parking lot after a passerby spotted the child in the back seat of a small sedan that had been parked under a tree. The windows in the vehicle were slightly cracked, but the doors were locked.

The boy was removed from the vehicle and taken to a nearby building and checked for dehydration. He was ok and reportedly smiling and drinking water during the investigation.

Sgt. Matthew Nicosia with the Birmingham Police South Precinct said the child’s mother told officers she had dropped her other two children off at daycare and thought her 4-year-old son had gotten out with them.

Authorities said the mother claims that she didn’t realize her son was asleep in the backseat due to being in a hurry to get to work.

A Family Services detective and the Jefferson County Department of Human Resources were called as a precaution.

Sgt. Nicosia said the boy appeared to be in good health and well-cared-for. “We first just want to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

Nicosia said police are thankful for the outcome of Tuesday’s incident. “It could have been worse.”