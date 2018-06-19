Alabama leaders take stands on upcoming immigration bills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The latest talk around the newest proposed immigration bills has sparked debates about what the government should do to protect both families and border policies. Those in the nation's capital are weighing in, as are Alabama leaders, on this controversial topic.

Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-District 1) issued a statement saying, “Congressman Byrne looks forward to hearing from President Trump...as we work to ensure the border is secure and the American people are protected.”

While many attorneys general across the country have come out with demands to stop the latest immigration policy. Alabama's Attorney General Steve Marshall (R) agreed with the president in an email to WHNT News 19:

“President Trump said last week that he would not sign any immigration bill that did not contain full funding for the border wall. I agree with the President—border security must be the priority of any immigration legislation. While I do not have a vote in Congress, I hope lawmakers will follow the President's lead."

Senator Doug Jones (D) made a public statement Sunday announcing that he will cosponsor S.3036, the "Keep Families Together Act." The legislation would halt the separation of immigrant families by preventing the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from taking children from their parents at the border.

“The Administration’s new policy of ripping apart families by separating innocent children from their parents is completely contrary to our core American values. As I’ve said, I have been looking at every possible option to stop this policy, to include Senator Feinstein’s legislation. While I plan to sign onto that legislation this week, we have to recognize that it is only a first step and does not offer any long-term solutions to the underlying problems. This cruel policy needs to end now but we need workable solutions that can address this specific problem long-term. While we all wish it were true, there is no easy fix for the underlying problem. That’s why I am also joining my colleagues to call for Senate hearings on this issue as soon as possible so we can better understand what a lasting resolution could look like for these families and negate the detrimental impact to these children.”

Rep. Terri Sewell (D-District 7) announced on Tuesday that she will also be co-sponsoring the "Keep Families Together" Act.

Today I'm cosponsoring the #KeepFamiliesTogether Act because we need to put a stop to the Trump Administration’s inhumane and unlawful separation policy. Tearing kids from their families when they are at their most vulnerable is a disgraceful abuse of human rights. — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) June 19, 2018

WHNT News 19 reached out to the offices of Senator Richard Shelby (R), Rep. Martha Roby (R-District 2), Rep. Mike Rogers (R-District 3), Rep. Roger Aderholt (R-District 4), Rep. Mo Brooks (R-District 5), Rep. Gary Palmer (R-District 6), and Governor Kay Ivey (R) for comment. As of Tuesday evening, they have not issued any comment.

For more information on the proposed bills to form your own opinion, you can read the "Border Security and Immigration Reform Act," also known as the "Securing America's Future Act," and the "Keep Families Together Act" in the links.