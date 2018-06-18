× Marshall County Drug Task Force agents recovered pounds of meth sent to homes in the mail

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — Agents in Marshall County recovered pounds of meth right as it was delivered through the mail to a home, and that led to the same thing at a different house.

Back in May, federal officials told agents about a nine-pound package that was intercepted in Oklahoma, set to be delivered in Marshall County. A few weeks later, officials told agents about another package that was on its way.

It was headed to a home on Cable Tower Road in Guntersville. Marshall County Drug Task Force agents got a search warrant. “They had assistance from the Arab / Guntersville Tactical Team. They were also assisted by narcotics agents from ALEA, the Albertville Police Department, as well as state Probation and Parole,” Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson said.

They found two pounds of meth inside the package. “With help from federal officials we were able to surveil the residence where the packages were going to be delivered, so the agents were actually on scene and were watching the package as it was delivered to the two individuals,” Peterson said.

Then agents say Terry Joe Hicks and Timothy Earl Baugh told agents more information. “That another delivery had taken place, and that was delivered to a residence on Turnpike Road in Albertville,” Peterson explained.

They found another pound of meth at that home. Agents say Bobby Wilborn told them the package initially had two pounds in it and that was all that was left.

All three men are charged with trafficking meth. Deputies booked them into the Marshall County Jail on $250,000 dollar bonds.

This drug bust was coordinated by the Marshall County Drug Task Force. WHNT News 19 reported last week on another bust organized by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, where dozens of those cases had to be dismissed for insufficient evidence. The Marshall County Drug Task Force is a stand-alone agency. It’s made up of police officers from Guntersville, Albertville, Boaz, and a deputy with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Agents are investigating who sent the packages and if they’re related.