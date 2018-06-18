× Decatur Police offer Alternative Choices Summer Program

DECATUR, Ala. – Police in the River City want to help the area youth enjoy the summer, while building a better relationship with them.

It’s the Alternative Choices program, and parents, it’s completely free.

“[Alternative Choices] is one of our historic programs,” said DPD spokesperson Emme Long. “We’ve done it for maybe fifteen or twenty years. It’s just a really good way to get involved with kids ages eight to fourteen.”

It’s a one-week day camp offered to residents of Cardinal Apartments, Eighth Street Southwest Apartments, Sterrs Homes, and East Acres.

“They’ll go and do fun stuff in the community, they’ll go to Point Mallard, they’ll go to Reeves Peach Farm and really bond with the officer throughout the week,” explained Long.

Each program has a sixty child cap and has different weeks for the different participating neighborhoods. The activities are Tuesday through Friday, with free lunch and transportation to and from their communities by the officers.

Drop-off and pick-up will be at the same location as registration for each neighborhood.

Contact Sgt. Heather Atchley with questions at (256) 341 – 4631

Registration & Dates:

Cardinal Apartments

Registration: June 25; 9am – 12pm; Near the main office building

Program: June 26 – June 29

Eighth Street Southwest Apartments

Registration: June 25, 9am – 12pm; 8th Street/5th Avenue SW

Program: June 26 – June 29

Sterrs Homes

Registration: July 9, 9am – 12pm; Pavilion

Program: July 10 – July 13

East Acres

Pre-Registration: July 9, 9am – 12pm; Pavilion on 17th Avenue

Program: July 17- July 20