Child of undocumented immigrants says life is filled with constant fear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - Immigration is at the top of mind for many people, including lawmakers, after reports over the last week highlighted children who have been stripped away from their parents after crossing the border illegally.

Thousands of children have been taken from their families already.

While this issue may be playing out on the national stage in Washington D.C., it is being felt by people right here in Alabama.

A young man who is the child of two undocumented immigrants shared his story with WHNT News 19.

"I am the oldest of five and I am the child of two undocumented immigrants," Alex Rios said.

Alex Rios is 20-years-old and he says for 20 years immigration policy has ruled his life. "Being a child of two immigrants, from birth I am put in a vulnerable position."

He says it's harder for him to apply for financial aid for college or get health insurance. "They ask information about my parents and I can't give them."

But on a deeper level, he says there is always fear. Fear that his parents might be deported and he'll never see them again.

A year ago his father voluntarily left the U.S. "For him, it's not safe anymore."

Now Rios worries what could happen to his mother. "It is a fear that at any moment a minor traffic violation, I mean the smallest thing could lead to her being deported and my brothers, my siblings being separated from our family," he explained.

Video that was released on Monday of a detention center in Texas where children are separated from their parents brings back painful reminders.

"Literally my immediate family, it's terrifying. The idea of seeing a kid in Texas being ripped away from their mother or father because their parents are only wanted a better life for them again is shameful," he said.

But he is glad the video surfaced.

"Its bringing attention to a serious issue."

Rios is an intern for the Alabama Coalition for Immigrant Justice, which is watching what is going on in Texas very closely.

"There's a lot of waiting to see what the President is going to do. So, there`s a sense that, there's a lot of utilizing immigrants as a pawn for other purposes and there`s a lot of uncertainty and fear," Alabama Coalition for Immigrant Justice, North Region Organizer, Yalitza LaFontaine said.

Rios said he hopes his work provides a voice for people who cannot defend themselves.

When asked what he would like to see when it comes to the future of immigration he responded with this statement:

"My views are still not let everybody completely stay here and give them citizenship," he said. "What I would like to see if those undocumented people who have worked here and never committed a crime, who have done everything correctly...I hope that those people would be given the opportunity at least, to acquire citizenship as they live here in the United States."

This debate may be playing out in Washington D.C., but Rios says that opportunity could help many people right here in Alabama.

Members of Alabama's congressional delegation are weighing in on this debate.

Senator Doug Jones released a statement saying, "The Administration’s new policy of ripping apart families by separating innocent children from their parents is completely contrary to our core American values."

Representative Terri Sewell also weighed in. In a statement to WHNT News 19, she said, "The Trump Administration’s disturbing policy of separating innocent children from their parents goes against our core values as a country. Tearing kids from their families when they are at their most vulnerable is a disgraceful abuse of human rights that needs to stop now. Here in Congress, I support the Keep Families Together Act as a solution that would prevent this Administration from continuing its inhumane and unlawful separation policy."

Representative Bradley Byrne's office responded to WHNT News 19's request for comment stating, "Congressman Byrne looks forward to hearing from President Trump during tomorrow afternoon’s meeting as we work to ensure the border is secure and the American people are protected.”

Tuesday, President Trump plans to meet with House leadership to discuss immigration.