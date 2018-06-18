× 54,000 Volkswagen SUVs recalled for child safety seat installation problems

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is recalling 54,537 Volkswagen Atlas sport utility vehicles. They say child safety seats that are too large can damage seat belt buckles.

The buckles can become damaged with the installation of a seat base wider than 12.6 inches. The damaged seat belt buckles can release unexpectedly, increasing the risk of injury in a crash.

The recall says the owner’s manual doesn’t inform customers about the child restraint size limitation for the 2nd row center seating position. The vehicles recalled were produced between the dates of Nov. 17, 2016 – June 05, 2018.

Volkswagen plans to notify owners, and dealers will inspect the center and left outboard buckles, and replace them if necessary. Volkswagen will also provide an owner’s manual supplement addressing child safety and child restraints.

The recall is expected to begin August 3, 2018. Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at 1-800-893-5298. Volkswagen’s number for this recall is 69X1.