U.S. Sen. Doug Jones announces he will support the 'Keep Families Together Act'

Alabama Senator Doug Jones announced Sunday that he would join a growing list of cosponsors of a bill called the “Keep Families Together Act,” proposed by California Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein.

The bill was written to stop the separation of immigrant families by preventing the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from taking children from their parents at the border.

Senator Jones tweeted Sunday, “Tearing families apart is contrary to our American values. We must stop this cruel policy, but also work toward long-term solutions that will actually address the underlying problem.”

— Doug Jones (@SenDougJones) June 17, 2018

To read the bill in its entirety, click here.