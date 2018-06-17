Spotty Storms and Summer Heat Expected For Father’s Day

Father’s Day got off to a very pleasant start with mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures. Clouds will bubble up again Sunday afternoon, but unlike Saturday afternoon, some of them could turn into storms. The upper level ridge that kept storms from firing off Saturday will weaken some, allowing a higher coverage of rain over North Alabama on Father’s Day.

Storms will still be isolated enough that not everyone is going to see the rain, but where rain does develop it could get heavy. These are the summertime storms that pop up during daytime heating hours, drop heavy rain for 30-60 minutes and then fade away. Any storms that develop today could also produce intense lightning and gusty winds up to 30-40 mph.

Keep track of the daily thunderstorm coverage with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

Between storms it’s just hot and humid again! While air temperatures might not climb quite as high as Saturday due to a few more clouds and storms around, the humidity will make it feel just as hot as Saturday was; ‘feels like’ temperatures reach the upper 90s to near 100 for communities that get away without any rain Sunday.

The Official Beginning of Summer: The summer solstice occurs this coming Thursday, but you might already be used to summer like weather! The heat, humidity, and afternoon storms that we’ve been experiencing look to stick around this week too. In fact, the last half of June is looking quite similar to how the first half has gone.

The average high temperature for the start of summer is near 89 degrees, but anything from 87 to 93 is considered ‘normal’. We’ll hover in that range throughout the coming week, but of course the humidity is going to make the afternoons feel a good 5-10 degrees warmer than the actual air temperature.