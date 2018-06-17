× Police: $1000 reward offer for Guntersville man

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Guntersville Police are offering a $1000 reward for the arrest and conviction of a man they consider armed and dangerous. They say your information will be completely anonymous.

Wesley Staten is the person of interest. He has outstanding warrants.

Officers and Marshall County Drug Task Force agents were patrolling the Lakeview community when an officer saw Staten.

Officers say he took off and had a backpack on. They learned he went to a home nearby. Officers got permission to search the place but found no sign of him. However, they did find a backpack which contained a large number of drugs and a gun inside.

If you know where he is or see him, please call GPD at (256) 571-7571.