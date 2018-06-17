× Man in critical condition after shooting in Decatur, suspect in custody

DECATUR, Ala. — Police arrested a man in connection to a shooting that left another man injured, Decatur officials said Sunday evening.

At approximately 2:12 p.m. Sunday afternoon, police were dispatched to 1809 Windover Place to look into a reported shooting. During the course of the investigation, police said they determined Cedric Pettway, 31, shot Timothy Stover.

Stover was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital’s Parkway Campus in a personal vehicle. He was later sent to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. Authorities say he is critical condition.

Pettway was taken into custody and later charged with first-degree assault. He is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $5,000 bond.