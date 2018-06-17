× Man hit by train at Jordan Lane Exit faces life-threatening injuries

Huntsville, Ala. — A man is at Huntsville Hospital Sunday after he was struck by an oncoming train under the overpass by Exit 17A.

Emergency crews say the man is alive but faces life-threatening injuries.

Adult man suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by a train on Jordan Lane under the overpass for 565. pic.twitter.com/MLIY7b4Pyq — Kelly Vaughen WHNT (@KellyVaughen) June 17, 2018

Police say the call came in around 8:00 a.m. The train company, Norfolk Suffolk, called to report that a man had been struck.

“He sustained life-threatening injuries,” said Chad Bryant with the Huntsville Police Department. “With the assistance of Huntsville Fire and Rescue, HEMSI, and Huntsville and Madison County Rescue Squad, he was removed from the scene and transported to Huntsville by HEMSI.”

He said they had to climb down the steep sides. And work together to pull the injured man up the embankment. He said the investigation is still underway.

“Number one we talk to the conductor, and the victim himself is still conscious and alert and he can tell. We’ve got both sides of the story. So right now it’s just putting it all together,” said Bryant.