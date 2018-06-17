× Former Huntsville School Board member talks search for new superintendent

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville School Board of Education is in the early stages of looking for a new superintendent.

The search comes nearly a year and a half after hiring Matt Akin. Akin recently accepted a superintendent position at Gulf Shores City Schools.

Former longtime school board member David Blair was part of two superintendent searches. In this week’s Leadership Perspectives interview, Blair says he worries about the list of candidates and he thinks some out of the box thinking would be a good idea.

“I don’t necessarily need somebody who’s been an educator. I think that helps, but it’s not a must. But somebody who is a really good communicator, somebody that understands vision of education in this century, and how it’s going to go forward. And then somebody that can really communicate and you can have the greatest vision, but if you can’t communicate that, if you can’t implement that vision then you are not going to be successful,” said Blair.

